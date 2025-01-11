No resistance to body cameras, says JCF

The high command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has taken note of a recent statement from the human rights lobby group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), regarding the implementation of body-worn cameras (BWCs) within the force.

"Ordinarily, we would not respond to such statements. However, we are mindful of the impact that repeated flawed assertions from groups like these have on shaping public perceptions and dominant narratives," the high command stated in a release.

The police top brass said the continued dissemination of misinformation erodes trust in the police and misrepresents the significant efforts to modernise law enforcement in Jamaica.

No Resistance to BWCs

"The JCF firmly rejects the baseless claim that it is resisting the use of BWCs. Our commitment to transparency, accountability, and improving public trust in policing is evident, and any suggestion to the contrary is both misleading and irresponsible," the release from the JCF stated.

" Implementing an effective BWC programme a law enforcement organisation as large as the JCF and within the context of a small island developing state requires a structured and strategic approach.

The JCF top brass said there were over 8,000 operational members, the process is vastly different from that of smaller security entities or police forces with only a few hundred officers," the release outlined.

"Simply purchasing and distributing cameras without the necessary technological infrastructure would be ineffective and unsustainable.

The reality is that BWCs generate substantial amounts of video footage, which must be securely stored and managed for extended periods, particularly when required for investigative and judicial purposes.

Significant Investment in Infrastructure

Recognising the challenges involved, the JCF prioritised the development of the infrastructure needed to support the widespread deployment of BWCs.

Over the past three years, several billion dollars have been invested in data storage solutions, network capacity, and digital security systems to ensure that the cameras function reliably and the data they capture remains secure.

This was the critical first step. With that foundation now in place, we have moved to the next phase expanding the number of cameras in use," the release stated.

Current Deployment and Prioritisation Strategy Contrary to misleading claims, the JCF currently has 750 BWCs, a figure that has been publicly documented and reported.

Additional cameras are already in procurement and will be deployed before the end of the calendar year.

Given the current availability of cameras, a deployment strategy has been implemented to maximise their effectiveness.

The primary focus has been on public order policing, where BWCs have already contributed to a reduction in confrontations and improved accountability in police citizen interactions.

It must be clearly understood that operational deployment decisions are made by the JCF, based on strategic priorities and operational need

"The repeated peddling of misinformation about the JCFs BWC programme does a disservice to the public.

These misleading narratives create a false impression that the Force is reluctant to embrace technology that enhances accountability.

Worse still, they seek to draw unfounded connections between BWC deployment and police-involved incidents, thereby distorting legitimate discussions on law enforcement policy and oversight.

It is crucial that the public is guided by facts, not speculation and conjecture.

Those who claim to be advocates for justice must hold themselves to a standard of accuracy and responsibility in their statements," the release from the JCF stated.

Continued Commitment to Reform and Modernisation

The JCF remains resolute in its mission to modernise policing in Jamaica. BWCs are just one of the many tools being utilised to enhance professional standards, officer safety, and public confidence in law enforcement.

" We are not simply implementing cameras-we are ensuring that their deployment is part of a comprehensive, well-resourced, and long-term strategy," the release from the high command stated.

This will continue to be done in a manner that ensures effectiveness and sustainability.

Conclusion

In the final analysis, the notion that the JCF is resisting BWCs is entirely false.

Our phased approach to implementation is rooted in responsible planning and strategic investment.

The spread of misinformation by lobby groups and other commentators only serves to mislead the public and undermine the work being done to enhance police accountability.

The JCF High Command remains committed to improving transparency, leveraging technology. and ensuring that BWCs are fully integrated into policing in a way that strengthens trust and enhances public safety.

We urge all stakeholders to engage with the facts and support efforts that contribute meaningfully to modernising law enforcement in Jamaica.