No robbery at KFC branch, reports BPS Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service has no reports or records of an alleged robbery at KFC on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Circulating on social media, was a message stating the KFC Collymore Rock branch had been robbed at gunpoint.

Speaking to Loop News, Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodeny Inniss said:

“There was no robbery at Kentucky Collymore Rock last night.”

He assured that police personnel “spoke to the management there, none of the employees have any knowledge of such.”

He refuted the rumour that has since been making rounds and reiterated, “It was confirmed as null and void.”

NewsAmericasNow.com