No same-sex marriage to be sanctioned locally, says Chuck Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Continued position comes amid increase in applications from LGBTQ community

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Delroy Chuck (file photo)

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has moved to clear the air on the issue of same-sex marriage in Jamaica, declaring that the Government does not, and has no intention of supporting the practice.

Chuck spoke to the issue on Tuesday during his contribution to the 2023-2024 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, where he disclosed that there has been an increase in the number of applications for same-sex marriages, despite the fact that such unions are not recognised in Jamaica.

He told the House that “last year we issued 8,313 (marriage) licences and we provided the Minister of Finance or the Tax Administration Jamaica with $33,252,000. We are doing well, but we don’t mind more marriages so we can provide more money to the Ministry of Finance.

“We enjoy when people come for their marriage licence because it means that a family will be created, hopefully, or at least husband and wife,” Chuck added.

He also revealed that there has been an increasing number of marriage applications from the LGBTQ community.

But, he suggested that the Government will not be taking any steps to legalise such unions on the island.

“Let it be clear, we do not support same-sex marriages as yet, or ever. The truth of the matter (is that) people have been coming, asking us for marriage licence for same-sex. This, at the moment, is not permissible,” Chuck declared.

He said the Justice Ministry continues to provide Minister’s Marriage Licences for walk-in applicants, as well as those from hotels.

“The ministry is able to complete the process within 24 hours for the majority of walk-in applicants,” he said.

