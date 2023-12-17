No shortage of tissue, says Tufton after US woman’s viral video Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has asked for an update to understand the “context and circumstances”, after a US woman posted a video social media in which she expressed dissatisfaction after receiving care at a hospital in western Jamaica.

He also made it clear there is no shortage of tissue in the public health system.

According to the woman’s Instagram account, she was in Jamaica for a wedding and was admitted to Cornwall Regional Hospital but was reportedly not allowed visitors.

In her post to Instagram, which is a video recorded inside the hospital a few days ago, she attempted to access paper towel because she had been asking for toilet paper but was not given any. She also claimed the hospital did not have drinking water.

“They keep sending different doctors in saying different things. The first night, I begged for a wet paper towel to put in my mouth because my mouth was so dry, I could no longer swallow, my throat was closing up, and I have had trouble breathing,” the caption accompanying the video read.

She claimed, too, that she had not been washed and had no way of contacting the nurses on staff for assistance.

“I couldn’t use my voice until last night/this morning, so I had to tap my nails on the rail to get the girls in the beds around me to call the nurse to help me,” the post continued.

The woman, who shared publicly in the post that she lost her baby, said that she was bleeding and no one was trying to give her diapers.

In the video, she was heard repeatedly asking a nurse for diapers and toilet paper, and the nurse pointed out that the hospital doesn’t provide “personal things” for patients.

The woman said she “haven’t had any attitude until they tried to deny me paper towels to wipe myself with.”

“The nurses look at me like something stinks, and I’ve been nothing but humble! I’ve told them many times, I’m a CNA/GNA, so I understand how [expletive deleted] goes, and I’m not tryna be a nuisance, but I need help,” the post read.

The woman also claimed that the hospital was trying to cash in on her stay there.

In a response to the video on X, formerly Twitter, Tufton said he has asked for an update on the matter.

He also noted that toilet paper is always provided for patients, but clarified that it is sometimes provided on request due to some patients taking away ones placed in bathrooms.

He warned that it is against hospital policy to do recordings in hospitals.

The minister followed up that tweet by sharing a later post, detailing that there are more than 1,700 cases of “domestic tissue” in stock at the Western Regional Health Authority’s warehouse and that 1,500 more are on order.

“These are distributed weekly to all hospitals – no shortage,” Tufton said on X.

Cornwall Regional Hospital is part of the network of hospitals under the Western Regional Health Authority.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up post to her Instagram page on Sunday, the young woman shared that she ended up speaking to the health care providers at the hospital after making the video and getting them to understand where she was coming from. She said the nurses were remorseful and, from that point out, “it was nothing but respect.”

“I got a roll f toilet paper; they were letting my fiancé come and see me,” she said in the follow-up post on Sunday.

However, she reiterated the following:

“What it really comes down to is the distrust I had in the doctors and nurses I was supposed to trust, at least bare minimum; the extortion of my loved ones to come and see me; feeling like I was finessed.. rushed into a surgery that could’ve waited til I got home… I really felt that after awhile, that I was kept there because I had to pay out of pocket before I left.

“The longer I was there, the more I was going to end up having to pay, and that’s how I felt,” she said. “I never felt any trust or safety or security in the situation at anytime.”

She said, going forward, all she wants to do is heal.