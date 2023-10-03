No sign of dancehall artiste ‘Medikk’, says DCP Fitz Bailey Loop Jamaica

The police appear to have hit a brick wall in their search for missing dancehall artiste and social media personality Stephany Williams, more popularly known as ‘Medikk’.

Medikk has been missing since August 24. At the time she went missing, she was wearing black tights, shoes, and a black top. All attempts to contact her have failed.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said all attempts to locate the missing singer have been futile so far. He was responding to questions from a journalist during the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Quarterly Media Briefing.

“I’m aware that several lines of enquiry were made, not only in the Corporate Area (but) in St Ann, Clarendon, Westmoreland. Several places were searched and other investigative processes were followed and, unfortunately, we’ve not been able to identify the missing singer,” Bailey shared.

Last week, family members of the missing singer, led by her mother, Millicent McCurdy, staged a peaceful protest outside Constant Spring Police Station to highlight the artiste’s disappearance and to stand in solidarity with families of other missing people.

Related Article

In early September, McCurdy increased the reward for information leading to the recovery of her daughter from $500,000 to $1 million, but even that failed to yield any clues as to her whereabouts.

Medikk emerged on the music scene in 2018 as a 24-year-old and now, five years later, at 29, has been declared missing. She is best known for songs such as ‘Money Feelings’ and collaborations such as ‘Overcome’ featuring Shane O, and ‘Boss Level’ featuring Jahvillani.

-30-