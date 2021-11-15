No stopping Mum on Monday’s card at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

MUM made amends for her disqualification at Caymanas Park two Sundays ago, winning the third event five and a half lengths clear of BRIDAL BLUSH.

MUM won over the five-straight course in 59.3 ahead of 27-1 outsider, BRIDAL BLUSH.

Aaron Chatrie, who was again aboard MUM, returned to close a two-timer on the nine-race card with DIAMOND STAR in the fifth event.

Division two of the fillies-only event was won by 18-1 outsider CATABA after 1-5 favourite, ALEXA’S DREAM, was slowly into stride.

CATABA closed fast on the stands’ side to overhaul leader LET’S GET IT ON to win the event in 1:01.0 with Christopher Mamdeen astride.

Racing continues at Caymanas on Saturday.