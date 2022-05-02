No tampering of cell phone data, cop testifies at ‘Clans’ trial | Loop Jamaica

A police corporal on Monday testified that he is confident that data of secretly recorded conversations of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang were not tampered with or altered.

The secretly recorded cell phone conversations of the alleged gangsters were recorded on three cell phones by a former gangster-turned-state-witness.

The keenly watched trial resumed in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Monday after a roughly one-month break.

A total of 33 persons, including reputed leader of the gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, have been on trial since September last year for a raft of criminal offences, including murder, but the trial has been plagued by multiple delays.

The policeman, who is a certified digital forensic expert, was assigned to analyse the data on the three cell phones and two SIM cards.

The officer, assigned to the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was presented with a document that he went through, which contained a list of the cell phone conversations and the names of those who the former gangster-turned-state-witness spoke with in the recordings.

There were at least 19 numbers stored on one of the cell phones. The numbers were aligned to the aliases of some of the defendants on trial.

The cop told prosecutors that he analysed the data from the cell phones using specialised software, commencing in February of this year, and stored the relevant information on a flash drive.

The analysis was completed in March.

The witness said based on his analysis, there were no changes to the data on the cell phones. He said the data remains credible and in accordance with the Evidence Amendment Act.

A report of his analysis was later submitted to his superior.

Asked how he knew the data was not tampered with, the cop said he did a comparison, and there were no alterations.

But the expert witness said he was not able to determine whether the recording applications on the cell phones were downloaded by the user.

Witnesses from the island’s two telecommunication providers are to testify later this week, to provide analysis of the data provided on the three cell phones that were used by the prosecution’s star witness.

Bryan and 31 other men and one woman are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.