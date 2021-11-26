No traffic ticket collection at tax offices | Loop Jamaica

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise taxpayers that it is currently unable

to collect payments for Traffic Ticket fines at a Tax Office or via the Tax Authority’s online

system.

This unavoidable challenge is as a result of the finalized list of traffic offence

codes not yet being provided to the Revenue Authority to effect changes to its systems,

to enable collection of the fines as defined by the recent change to the applicable

law.

The respective agencies are working to address same as quickly as possible.

This means, that Traffic Ticket fines as defined by legislation presented at a Tax Office

or attempted to be paid online will not be accepted or processed, and persons are urged not to visit the Tax Offices or attempt to make payments online.

Persons falling into this category are being advised to visit the Courts or to contact the Ministry of National Security to be further guided.

Tax Administration Jamaica will continue to work with its partners, who are working to have the problem resolved in the shortest possible time.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888.829.4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.