No weapons, including firearms, allowed at Grand Gala -cops Loop Jamaica

Members of the public who will be attending the Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium on Saturday, August 6, are being advised that no weapons, including licensed firearms, will be allowed inside the venue.

Approximately 30,000 spectators are expected to attend the National Stadium in St. Andrew on Independence Day (August 6) for the Grand Gala, which is part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The cultural showcase, which is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., will feature presentations in music, drama, song and dance, by costumed and uniformed groups alongside popular local artistes.

The police in a release said they are urging licensed firearm holders to make adequate arrangements for the storage of their weapons.

“They are also being reminded that the Stadium police station will not be accepting firearms for safekeeping,” the release said.

Licensed firearms holders are also being warned to resist the temptation of leaving firearms in vehicles. This is a dangerous practice, and based on the circumstances, firearm holders may be charged in the event the weapon is stolen in a motor vehicle.

The general public is also being advised that all patrons are subject to search upon entry, and any item that can be used as a weapon is liable to be seized.