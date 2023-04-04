Noah Lyles, van Niekerk, Tobi Amusan confirm for Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

American Noah Lyles has been confirmed to participate in the men’s 200m at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday, June 3 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Meet director Glen Mills announced Lyles’ participation at a media launch at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel earlier today.

He expressed gratitude to Adidas and Global Athletics for making Lyles’ appearance possible.

“I must thank Adidas and Global Athletics for making his participation possible because those athletes don’t come cheap, said Mills.

Lyles retained the world 200m title in breathtaking fashion on July 21, 2022, running the third-fastest time in history and leading another US sprint medals sweep at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

He destroyed the field to win in 19.31 seconds, breaking Michael Johnson’s American record tobecome the first back-to-back men’s world 200m champion since Usain Bolt won four titles in a row from 2009 to 2015. He shaved 0.01 seconds from Johnson’s record set at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The 19.31 seconds put Lyles ahead of Johnson and alone in third on the all-time list behind Bolt’s world record of 19.19 and Yohan Blake’s 19.26.

Olympic silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek, who was second in the US 200m medals sweep in Oregon, will also be at the Racers Grand Prix.

Following his world-leading 44.17 run over 400m last weekend, Wayde van Niekerk was also confirmed.

The 30-year-old from South African won the Olympic title in 2016 with a world record of 43.03. He also won world titles over the distance in 2015 and 2017, but he then sustained a career-threatening injury and spent many months on the sidelines.

He has gradually returned to action in recent years, reaching the Olympic semifinals in 2021 and the World Championships final in 2022. His 44.17 clocking last weekend is his fastest 400m performance since winning the world title almost six years ago.

His presence will be his second appearance at the Racers Grand Prix.

Also confirmed for the meet is Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record after a stunning semi-final run at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, before going on to win gold in the final.

She clocked 12.12, breaking the previous mark of 12.20 by 0.08 seconds.

Joining Lyles, van Niekerk and Amusan at the Racers Grand Prix are Jamaicans Shericka Jackson, the 2022 World Championships 200m gold medallist; Megan Tapper, who won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021; Kerrica Hill, the 2022 World Under-20 Championships 100m hurdles champion; Tina Clayton, the 2022 World Under-20 Championships 100m gold medallist and Shanieka Ricketts, the 2022 World Championships triple trump world championships.

Other Jamaicans confirmed are Hansle Parchment, Tajay Gayle, Oblique Seville, Nathon Allen, Akeen Bloomfield, Tia Clayton, Cherokee Young, Kemba Nelson, Janieve Russell, Fedrick Dacres, and Traves Smikle.

The events down to be contested are 100m (men and women), 200m (men), 400m (men and women), 400m hurdles (women), 100m hurdles (women), 110m hurdles (men), triple jump (women), high jump (women) and long jump and discus for met.

The Racers Grand Prix, a part of World Athletics Continental tour, is making a return following a three-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm.