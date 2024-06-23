Noah Lyles wins 100 metres at US trials to clinch Paris Olympic spot

Noah Lyles wins 100 metres at US trials to clinch Paris Olympic spot
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Noah Lyles wins 100 metres at US trials to clinch Paris Olympic spot

26 minutes ago

Noah Lyles. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid, File).

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles locked down the first major step in his quest for an Olympic sprint double Sunday, coming from behind to win the 100 metres at U.S. track and field trials in 9.83 seconds to qualify for that race in Paris.

Lyles overcame a slow start to beat 200-metre specialist Kenny Bednarek (9.87) by .04. Fred Kerley, the 2022 world champion, finished in third with a time of 9.88 and will also go to Paris. Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champ, was in the lead with about 30 metres left but finished fourth with a time of 9.93.

The Lyles win makes the American sprint favourites 2 for 2 after three days of these trials. It comes a day after Sha’Carri Richardson also lived up to expectations and won the women’s 100 to earn her trip to Paris.

This marks the first national title in the 100 for Lyles, who has long been a 200-metre specialist but who rededicated himself to the shorter distance last year.

He went on to win the world championship in the 100, 200 and 4×100 relay last year, setting the stage for a quest to do it again in the Olympic year. If he pulls it off in Paris, he would be in company with Usain Bolt, the Jamaican great who went 3 for 3 all three times he raced at the Olympics.

