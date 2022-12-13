Nobody’s repaying allowances, Clarke assures public sector amid unease Loop Jamaica

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, has moved to allay fears that allowances already paid to public sector workers will be recovered under the new compensation review, following disquiet among some civil servants on Monday.

“… There is nobody who is repaying allowances that have been discontinued,” assured Clarke.

He was responding to a question on whether midwives would have to repay allowances that will be discontinued under the review.

In elaborating on the matter at a virtual compensation townhall meeting hosted by the ministry’s Public Sector Transformation Unit Monday evening, Clarke said the aim was to implement the new compensation system on April 1.

“We could have collectively… made a different decision… to implement it as at January 1, in which case there would be no back pay, and we would just go forward with the new system,” he said.

Instead, Clarke said a decision was taken to “go back to April 1, to ensure that everyone would benefit”.

“As a result of that, we have to take into consideration what has been paid already; taking into account what is paid already is not the same as repaying. It is only making sure the taxpayer gets a fair deal,” the minister informed.

To suggest that anyone would be repaying allowances, Clarke declared that “it was an erroneous framing of what is happening”.

The meeting came after much confusion earlier in the day on whether some civil servants would repay allowances that they had paid so far this fiscal year.

In a release, late Sunday, the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President, O’Neil Grant, stated that his union was “totally surprised by Circular #24 which now speaks to that recovery of all amounts previously paid”.

“This was never the intention of the discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and this will cause serious industrial unrest in the public sector if not properly addressed,” Grant said.

Recognising the unease in the public sector, Clarke tweeted mid-afternoon: “We acknowledge that concerns have been raised with respect to Circular #24. We are currently having dialogue with public sector unions and working to find the best resolution.”

That resolution seemed to have come by late Monday, with a statement by the JCSA, informing its members that it had discussions with Clarke surrounding “a recovery of amounts paid to public officers under the Compensation Restructuring with effect from April 1, 2022.”

The union noted that following clarification from the ministry, “it was determined that the payroll processes to calculate the arrears would have caused some officers in receipt of some nontaxable allowances to become anxious about the methodology and its real impact on their retroactive amounts and monthly improved compensation.

“Having exhausted the discussions, the ministry has agreed to provide a further guarantee to the most affected civil servants, recognising that there was a need for review given the outcomes arising from the calculation of arrears,” the JCSA stated.

The guaranteed 17.5 per cent has been increased to 20 per cent on Net Total Compensation, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Clarke said persons will continue to receive payment of their allowances under the old compensation system.

But he said there is a need for everyone to convert to the new compensation system “long before” the end of this current fiscal year.