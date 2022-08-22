Noel Maitland’s lawyer feels ‘ambushed’ after bail application stalled Loop Jamaica

A bail application for Constable Noel Maitland, the cop boyfriend of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, didn’t get off the ground Monday as planned due to the Crown’s unwillingness to hand over documents to the defence legal team.

When the matter came up Monday afternoon, it was be the same as during the morning session when the Crown maintained that it would share the documents with the defence, but not at this time.

The Crown stated that it is concerned with interference in the case should the files be released, but the defence team of Chewick Berry and Kaysian Kennedy-Sherman would have none of it.

Kennedy-Sherman said the defence received a preliminary report and they expected to get all the material so the team to prepare its files. She said the defence has to see the files for their own conclusions.

The matter was, therefore, again rescheduled to be mentioned on September 16 when another attempt will be made at a bail application.

The police constable, who is charged with murder, has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen at Maitland’s New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13. Her disappearance sparked massive protest by individuals alleging that the police have been dragging their feet in the matter.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing. Her body is yet to be recovered.