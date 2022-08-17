Noise complaint leads to gun seizure, arrest Loop Jamaica

A team of police officers on patrol early Wednesday morning went to a party on Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew due to loud noise reports.

However, a trip that started as a response to noise complaints turned into a gun seizure and arrest.

Reports from the police are that about 2:30am, the team went to the location and pulled the plug on the party.

While at the venue, a man was reportedly seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers’ suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 17 rounds was allegedly taken from his waistband.

The police said he was arrested, however, his identity is being withheld as the Constant Spring police continue their investigation.

