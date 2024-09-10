Nomination day and by-elections in St Ann North East Constituency

Nomination day and by-elections in St Ann North East Constituency
Kimmo Matthews

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) wishes to advise the public of the traffic changes for the nomination day for the by-election in the North East Constituency of St Ann on Wednesday, September 11.

The areas are as follows:

Park Avenue/Main Street, St Ann’s BayBravo Street/Park AvenueMain Street/Bravo Street (police station)Bravo Hill/ Royes StreetKing Street/Marcus Garvey WayKing Street/Church Street, in the vicinity of the Anglican church Church Crescent/Main Street, in the vicinity of the Rubis gas station, and Bravo Street/ Harbour Street

Further, the JCF reminds the public of the following important regulations in place for the election, namely a restriction on public gatherings including no meetings, marches, or motorcades permitted within 24 hours before the opening of the polling stations. No assembly, possession of weapons and any other activity influencing voters within 100 metres of the polling station are strictly prohibited.

Closure of bars and liquor Stores

 All establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages, including bars, nightclubs, and liquor stores, must be closed one hour before the opening of polling stations and remain closed for six hours after the closing of polling stations.

The JCF urges all citizens to adhere to these regulations and contribute to a peaceful and orderly election process. We encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote responsibly and respect the rights of others.

All hanges will come into effect between 8 am and 4 pm.

