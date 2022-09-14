Nominations invited for WATA Jamaica 60th education grants Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Nominations invited for WATA Jamaica 60th education grants Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican man hides crack cocaine in body cavity, sentenced in UK

Nominations invited for WATA Jamaica 60th education grants

Mayers 79, Mujeeb three-for help Barbados Royals make it six from six

WATCH: Fire at Manor Centre in St Andrew

Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as the City of Lights saves energy

Jamaica weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

Role of Cabinet Secretary in Jamaica explained

Keith Duncan, GraceKennedy, Musson foot Kamina’s FINN Partners bill

England hire coaches Saker, Hussey ahead of T20 World Cup

Some tax offices again offering same day driver’s licence processing

Wednesday Sep 14

29?C
Our Endz

200 students and teachers to receive $60,000 each

Loop News

47 minutes ago – Updated

The response to the yellow Jamaica 60th tribute-labelled WATA bottles has been great and shows that Jamaicans are fully behind this effort to give back for educational purposes,” said Francois Chalifour, Director of Marketing and Development at Wisynco.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Nominations are now open for the WATA Jamaica 60th Education Initiative through which 200 students and teachers have an opportunity to receive grants valued at $60,000 each.

Students and teachers can apply or be nominated by anyone at www.jamaica60.com.

While the company provides scholarships to students annually, this year’s programme is much broader and more substantial than any done before. This has been made possible through a $12 million fund financed by the contribution of one dollar from the sale of each 600ml Jamaica 60th tribute branded bottle of WATA.

“To mark Jamaica 60th, we are giving much more this year financially and in the number of beneficiaries, while also for the first time, including teachers. The response to the yellow Jamaica 60th tribute-labelled WATA bottles has been great and shows that Jamaicans are fully behind this effort to give back for educational purposes,” said Francois Chalifour, Director of Marketing and Development at Wisynco.

Textbooks, school supplies, uniforms, and school fees are among the purposes for which the grant can be used.

Anyone can nominate a student who is enrolled in a tertiary or secondary school, or a teacher who is employed to any institution – early childhood through to tertiary. Candidates at the basic school level must be employed to registered early childhood institutions. All nominees and institutions must be Jamaican.

Nominations can only be made online at www.watajamaica60.com and must be submitted by September 30.

Wisynco, through its WATA and other brands, has contributed more than $60 million this year to youth initiatives in the areas of sports and education. The company is backing the Inter-Secondary Schools Association (ISSA) Schoolboy Football season which began on September 10.

Related Articles

Our Endz

August 31, 2018 06:53 PM

Business

August 15, 2019 08:16 PM

Business

August 24, 2018 05:58 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican man hides crack cocaine in body cavity, sentenced in UK

Lifestyle

Sickle Cell Awareness Month: Terran aims to inspire through Triathlon

Our Endz

Nominations invited for WATA Jamaica 60th education grants

More From

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in

Jamaica News

FULL SPEED AHEAD! PM cites value in extending high schooling to 7 yrs

Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad

Jamaica News

Gunmen on ‘bikes’ strike again: Truck operator shot, left for dead

Police have launched a search for gunmen who attacked and shot a truck operator in a section of Pembroke Hall, St Andrew on Tuesday.
Reports are that the men who were travelling on a motorcycle sto

Jamaica News

Sandals announces 2nd cohort of Butch Stewart scholarship recipients

Two new recipients have been awarded the prestigious Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism, Hospitality and Service Scholarship courtesy of the Stewart family, Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts Internat

Jamaica News

Arm all law-abiding Jamaicans says Montague as gunmen run rampant

Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti

Jamaica News

Another appeal from cops for help to find missing girl

The police are again appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Crystal Soulette of Tower Hill district in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, who has been missing since July 26, 2022.
She is

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols