Nominations open for 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Youth Work the Commonwealth Secretariat has announced.

The 2023 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year is Maya Kirti Nanan of Trinidad and Tobago. She topped a list of 50 young people from across the Commonwealth making an impression as the head of a non-profit organisation which creates opportunities for people with special needs.

The Commonwealth Youth awards recognise the invaluable contribution of young people aged 15-29 and acknowledge their achievements towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a release from the Secretariat, the Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP) has for over five decades focus on enhancing the lives of the 1.5 billion young Commonwealth citizens.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland says,” Our young people are at the forefront of innovation and action, working tirelessly to transform our shared future. Their dedication and creativity are key to realising the Commonwealth’s vision of a resilient, inclusive, and resilient global community.”

She says the awards are “a springboard for these often-overlooked heroes to be recognised on a global stage, receive needed funding and benefit from mentorship.”

Scotland says she hopes that the 2025 cohort will ” inspire all with their ingenuity and their determination to work towards a sustainable future for all.”

Applications close on Friday, 18 October 2024. More information about prizes, nomination criteria, and the application process is available on the Commonwealth Youth Awards website.