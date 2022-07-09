Nomoredeals looks a cinch in Knutsford Park Cup | Loop Jamaica

NOMOREDEALS’ performances against classic runners in his last five races should make him a winner against non-winners of two races in Saturday’s Knutsford Park Cup over six furlongs at Caymanas Park.

Gresford Smith’s NOMOREDEALS finished second in three of his last five races, including sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Kingston Cup and 2000 Guineas, races won by BLUE VINYL, who impressively snapped ATOMICA’s win streak in last Saturday’s 2000 St Leger.

Dick Cardenas has been called in to replace Paul Francis aboard NOMOREDEALS who returns with visor refitted, breaking widest in a big 14-horse field.

NOMOREDEALS now get an ideal distance after being outsped at five furlongs straight two Saturdays ago, just beaten by a short head on a wet track, running without his customary visor.

Smith’s runner should enjoy the trip, having failed by a short head to catch imported LUKSOL at six furlongs on April 23, beating BLUE VINYL into third.

Speedsters such as A GIFT FROM BEN, BUZZ CITY LIGHT, SUGAR DADDY, BUGATTI, MAGGIE’S BOY, KP CHOICE and JOSH could cause a collapsing pace at the maximum sprint distance.

NOMOREDEALS should be strong at the finish, beaten by MORIMOTO at seven furlongs, who was fifth in the recent Jamaica St Leger. In the 2000 Guineas, NOMOREDEALS was sixth by three and a half lengths at the half-mile marker, straightening seventh, five lengths behind leader BRINKS.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1200m

Sweet Surprise (3)

Race 2 – 1100m

Emperorofthecats (1)

Race 3 -1400m

Mister A (2)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Awesome Boy (5)

Race 5 -1500m St

Amythebutcher (3)

Race 6 – 1100m

Oldkingcole (3)

Race 7 -1500m

Another Champion (5)

Race 8 – 1900m

Monsieur Blue (4)

Race 9 – 1500m

Royal Vibes (6)

Race 10 – 1000m St

Nomoredeals (14)

