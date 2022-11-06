Nomoredeals looks a good bet in Caymanas feature race Loop Jamaica

Trainer Gresford Smith’s NOMOREDEALS appears back to himself since eased into serious training a month ago, and could use his class to win Sunday’s closing event at Caymanas Park going five furlongs round against non-winners of two races.

NOMOREDEALS returns off a four-month lay-up with an equipment change, visor off and blinkers fitted after flopping as a 4-5 favourite when last out in July.

However, he was a strong maiden winner in January, allowing SUNSET SILHOUTTE 13lbs at six and a half furlongs.

NOMOREDEALS earned some ratings against strong rivals in his next six starts, placing second twice, before racing prominently against BLUE VINYL, runner-up BRINKS and EMPEROR OF THE CATS and finishing down the track in June’s 2000 Guineas.

NOMOREDEALS returned 20 days later to lose in a driving finish at five furlongs straight, narrowly beaten by course-specialist AWESOME RICH, who won in 58.3 on a sloppy track.

However, NOMOREDEALS’ next outing was a puzzling one, his worst run in 13 starts, finishing 16 lengths behind BUZZ CITY LIGHT at six furlongs.

Having trained well for his return, including a speed gallop at five and a half furlongs, clocking 1:09.4, NOMOREDEALS appears sharp enough to take on non-winners of two races.

Speedsters such as JUNGLE BOOGIE, BROMPTON ALEX, SHE’S FANTASTIC, FEARLESS FIRE, RAMBLING ROSE and JAGUAR should ensure a hot pace for NOMOREDEALS to stalk and pounce in the stretch run with Paul Francis aboard.

First post for the nine-race card is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Race 1 – 900m

Supreme Star (4)

Race 2 -1000m Rd

Friendofthefamily (4)

Race 3 – 1000m Rd

Morse Code (7)

Race 4 – 1000m St

Buzz City Light (6)

Race 5 – 1400m

Last Lick (6)

Race 6 -1000m St

Big Argument (2)

Race 7 – 1100m

Sparklin Tradition (8)

Race 8 – 1400m

Iannai Links (1)

Race 9 – 1000m Rd

Nomoredeals (12)

