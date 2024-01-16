‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’ Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a stern warning to extortionists who might have their sights set on the renovation work set for Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

Holness, who was speaking Tuesday at the groundbreaking for the redevelopment of the hospital, did not mince his words.

“Well, let me tell all the gang members who are licking their lips looking on at the big fat contracts to come, none of that will happen!” Holness said.

Insisting that he wanted to say it “loud and clear”, there was no misunderstanding the prime minister’s position on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking, which will see medical services at the Spanish Town Hospital transformed with the redevelopment of the 430-bed facility.

The renovation works, valued at some J$5.5 billion, will see the building of a state-of-the-art, six-storey facility spanning more than 17,000 square metres.

As a result, patient care delivery at the facility will expand to new services, including urology, oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and psychiatry.

It will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including electronic access to patient medical records. Redevelopment of the Spanish Town Hospital is being implemented by the Government of Jamaica through financial support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

A total of US$148 million has been allocated for the Health Systems Strengthening Programme, of which the Government has committed US$87 million. Spanish Town Hospital — the largest ‘type B’ facility in the island — will receive the largest investment in infrastructure works.