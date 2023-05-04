‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station

Cops charged with rape 8 years after alleged assault of teen

Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August

Barbie unveils Anna May Wong doll for AAPI Heritage Month

Skin and haircare company expects big returns from Expo Jamaica

Who knew? Simone Michelle is from a long line of creatives!

Infinite banking has TikTok buzzing, but is it for you?

Nephew charged with uncle’s murder in Clarendon

Sandals Foundation commits $50 million to Project Star

Bartlett shares with world, Ja’s guide to boost tourism sustainability

Thursday May 04

24?C
Jamaica News

PR officer says there was a training exercise at the location

Loop News

3 hrs ago

Emilio Ebanks

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Fire Brigade is refuting claims that there was a fire at the York Park Fire Station in Kingston, following a video purportedly showing such an event.

Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emelio Ebanks, told Loop News on Thursday that a training exercise was being conducted at the fire station, and rubbished the claims being made in the video of a fire in progress as “nonsense”.

“It’s nonsense! It’s a training exercise being conducted at the fire station. It’s nonsense, and I’m not going any further with that,” declared Ebanks.

“I don’t give credence to those kinds of nonsense. It’s a training exercise being conducted at the fire station,” he reiterated.

In the video, a man can be heard lamenting that a fire was ironically coming from the fire station, an assertion that has now been confirmed to have been fake. Only smoke could be seen in the video.

This is the second time this week that a Government organisation has moved to quash ‘fake news’ being circulated on social media relative to the entities.

On Wednesday, Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC) dismissed as fake news, a video that was circulated on social media indicating that its electric bus, the only one so far in the country, broke down in the Corporate Area on Tuesday.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Rave reviews for ‘Slow Motion’ at premiere

Jamaica News

‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station

Jamaica News

Cops charged with rape 8 years after alleged assault of teen

More From

Jamaica News

Man attempts to flee Kingston airport with $12m worth of cocaine

Forty-eight-year-old Allister Christie was arrested after he was caught attempting to smuggle a quantity of cocaine through the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.
He is of

Jamaica News

See also

No same-sex marriage to be sanctioned locally, says Chuck

Continued position comes amid increase in applications from LGBTQ community

Jamaica News

Nephew charged with uncle’s murder in Clarendon

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the November 2022 killing of his uncle in Darlow district, Mocho, Clarendon.
Charged with murder is James Clair, also of Darlow district.
It was reported

Jamaica News

‘NOT TRUE!’ JUTC says its lone electric bus has not broken down

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has dismissed as fake news, a video that is being circulated on social media indicating that its electric bus, the only one so far in the country, broke down i

Jamaica News

Former domestic worker, cancer survivor elated she’s now a home owner

As Shirley Nugent prepares for another possible battle with cancer, she is grateful to have the comfort and security of her own home, which was provided through the Ministry of Local Government and Ru

Sport

US sprinter, Olympic medallist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.
She was found Tuesday in her Florida home.
Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols