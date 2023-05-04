‘NONSENSE!’ JFB says no blaze at York Park Fire Station Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Fire Brigade is refuting claims that there was a fire at the York Park Fire Station in Kingston, following a video purportedly showing such an event.

Public Relations Officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emelio Ebanks, told Loop News on Thursday that a training exercise was being conducted at the fire station, and rubbished the claims being made in the video of a fire in progress as “nonsense”.

“It’s nonsense! It’s a training exercise being conducted at the fire station. It’s nonsense, and I’m not going any further with that,” declared Ebanks.

“I don’t give credence to those kinds of nonsense. It’s a training exercise being conducted at the fire station,” he reiterated.

In the video, a man can be heard lamenting that a fire was ironically coming from the fire station, an assertion that has now been confirmed to have been fake. Only smoke could be seen in the video.

This is the second time this week that a Government organisation has moved to quash ‘fake news’ being circulated on social media relative to the entities.

On Wednesday, Jamaica Urban Transport Company (JUTC) dismissed as fake news, a video that was circulated on social media indicating that its electric bus, the only one so far in the country, broke down in the Corporate Area on Tuesday.