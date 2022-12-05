Norbert Williams Has Died – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet announced the death of party official Norbert Williams on Monday.

Williams served as Chastanet’s attaché when the latter was Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

He was also the UWP’s Public Relations Officer and, according to party officials, one of the leading voices advocating for the political organisation.

“It is with profound sadness that I must share the distressing news with you that my former attaché Mr. Norbert Williams who was more commonly known as Nobbie or Bowtie has passed away whilst undergoing treatment in Martinique,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

“His sense of humour, patriotism, and his no-nonsense approach to dealing with issues which affect the lives and livelihoods of Saint Lucians will be missed by all of us who had the honour of knowing him,” the opposition leader wrote.

“Rest in perfect peace Nobbie. You will be missed greatly,” Chastanet stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com