Normality to return to school system on Monday Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Labour Ministry says disputing parties agreed to resumption formula

Loop News

3 hrs ago

File photo

Following reports of industrial action by teachers in some Government-administered schools since Thursday, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security convened an emergency conciliation meeting between the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) at its North Street office in Kingston on Friday.

Arising from the meeting, the parties have agreed to a resumption of normality, and all public schools are expected to resume regular operations on Monday, May 29.

In a release, the ministry said the parties have agreed to continue talks with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on Tuesday, May 30.

The release said the Labour Ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

