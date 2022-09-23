North African outsourcing firm adds 600 jobs to Jamaica’s BPO sector Loop Jamaica

North African outsourcing company, Intelcia, has so far employed 600 people in Jamaica, with plans to hire another 150 by year-end, following its official opening in Kingston on Thursday.

Local stakeholders have said the opening of Intelcia’s site consolidates the attractiveness of Jamaica in the field of business process outsourcing.

It sends a clear message to potential investors that Jamaica is an attractive and welcoming investment destination that they all should choose, said Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce of Jamaica.

For Intelcia, the inauguration is a milestone in its history, as this new venture further supports its commitment to consolidate investments that will serve the US region.

“We also believe that there is great synchrony between our core values and the spirit of Jamaica, which will greatly facilitate our integration in this new and highly attractive outsourcing destination,” said Karim Bernoussi, CEO and co-founder of Intelcia.

Founded in Morocco in 2000, Intelcia initially focused its efforts to serve the French-speaking market, through several implementations, in France, Morocco, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Bernoussi said the new Kingston site would also help consolidate the group’s global expansion efforts in geographic presence and business diversification.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Slimani, CEO for the US Region, noted that more than 600 jobs are currently engaged, and several recruitments for leadership and supportive roles are in the pipeline.

“The growth perspectives are very promising, especially regarding the dynamic Jamaican labour pool and the economic state. Jamaica is going through a remarkable transformation, and we can observe this with the highly skilled and competent youth, Slimani said.

Intelcia said it is currently looking to hire for several positions in operations as well as support functions such as customer service representative, technical support representative, trainer, operations manager, workforce management, real-time adherence lead and payroll specialist.

It said employees benefit from training during their professional course, and 72 per cent of managers come from internal promotion.

“Our promise to our people is to support their growth. Across the group, we have a strong training strategy with a dedicated department and internal Intelcia university.”

At its Kingston site, Intelcia said it has invested in training infrastructure with significant positions dedicated to training and a nesting floor to accompany representatives in their first steps.

Diane Edwards, President of Jampro said, “the opening of Intelcia’s site in Kingston reveals the growth potential that a group such as Intelcia sees in our country, both in terms of infrastructure and in terms of human capital.”

Jamaica’s Global Services Sector (GSS) boasts estimated earnings of over US$1 billion and 55,000 jobs.