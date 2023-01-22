Not brain drain time: PM reminds Bajans to stay and works together Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados’ prime minister wants citizens to keep their hands on the plough as she reminded them that this is not the hour to give up or leave.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley seized the opportunity to encourage and reenergize Barbadians to remain committed to country.

During her brief remarks, Mottley addressed a number of issues affecting the country, including ongoing water woes, fluctuating oil prices and inflation.

“It will not always be easy and we will not always have control over everything. We are seeing the prices of freight coming back down. We see the prices of oil come back down but we all know in the last year that we faced some of the highest oil prices that the world has seen,” she said.

However, the Prime Minister assured that Government remains committed to providing assistance wherever possible.

“The Government has worked and tried to, as far as possible, to help…and keep the markups down, to make sure we carry along everybody,” Mottley stated.

She implored Bajans “to stay focused” and continue to work together, going forward.

“Now is a time for building, for planting and to put fuel back in the pump. Now is the season for helping people to cope and that is why when people try to reduce every conversation to simplicities and distractions, I ask us Bajans to remain focused and let us make this journey together. I give you the assurance that when the majority of this country stays and works together then we will achieve together,” Mottley assured.

The remarks were given when the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) took its anniversary celebrations to the National Botanical Gardens yesterday as the country observed Errol Barrow Day on January 21.

And hundreds flocked to the expansive grounds at the Waterford, St Michael location to enjoy the day of relaxation and merriment with several members of the Labour Party.

While recognising Errol Barrow Day, the BLP also gathered to celebrate their historic January 19, 2022 victory at the polls, where they won 30-0 for the second consecutive running.

Several members of the leading political party were observed interacting with those who came out to take in the picnic atmosphere yesterday. Among those seen were the Minister of Environment, National Beautification and the Blue and Green Economy Honourable Adrian R. Forde, Member of Parliament for St George North Toni Moore and Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Honourable Kirk Humphrey.

The event also included a live entertainment session with energetic performances by TC, Edwin Yearwood, Peter Ram, Biggie Irie and Lil Rick. Popular Deejay team of Surfrat and Menace brought the event to a close just after 6 pm.

NewsAmericasNow.com