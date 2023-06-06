Not Enough: Chuck hits out at 23-year sentence for rapist Davian Bryan Loop Jamaica

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has expressed disappointment at what he has described as the “inadequate sentence” imposed on convicted rapist Davian Bryan.

Bryan, who was convicted of raping three girls — ages nine, 13 and 16 — was last week sentenced to 23 years in prison in the St Thomas Parish Court.

His crimes held the country captive for several weeks after he abducted and raped the nine- and 13-year-old girls days apart in Bath, St Thomas, fuelling a massive search for him that was joined by hundreds of residents.

Chuck is not pleased with the sentence and has noted that Bryan was a “confessed serial rapist”.

“Members of the public will recall that the matter involving Bryan drew widespread national attention, as he was the subject of a major manhunt. Bryan was captured on May 23, 2022, and charged with a number of serious offences,” Chuck pointed out.

The minister also noted that Bryan had earlier pleaded guilty to 12 counts of rape, grievous sexual assault, and forcible abduction.

“To note, the matters against Bryan included five counts of rape. The sentences attached to each charge will run concurrently. In fact, a sentence of life imprisonment may be a more appropriate sentence. Bryan demonstrated, by his own admission, that he is a sexual predator,” Chuck said.

The justice minister reiterated the need, in all cases, including where the offenders have pleaded guilty, to consult with victims and or their families on a suitable sentence.

“The public must note that the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act and Plea Negotiation and Agreements Act provide and allow for this kind of consultation. This is an important aspect of the sentencing process to allow victims and or relatives to have their concerns taken into account,” Chuck said.