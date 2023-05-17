Not just politicians: Other civil servants also got pay hike Loop Jamaica

Politicians and members of the judiciary aren’t the only ones who have benefitted from massive salary increases under the Government’s compensation restructuring exercise for public sector workers.

Those serving in senior leadership posts across the entire public service, including the police, teachers, nurses, and doctors, have also seen their salaries triple, in some instances.

This was outlined on Tuesday by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, during a statement in the House of Representatives, where he announced massive increases for the political directorate at both the national and local levels.

He argued that, in the case of the politicians, recommendations made by several commissions that reviewed compensation levels for this group of public sector workers dating back 50 years, were either not implemented, or were ignored altogether.

See below examples of the movement in salaries for senior public servants.

Jamaica Constabulary Force:

The salary scale of the Deputy Commissioner of Police was $9.076 – $10.8 million per annum as at April 1, 2021. It is now $14 million – $17 million as at April 1, 2023.

The salary scale of a Superintendent of police that was $5.688 – $6.756 million per annum as at April 1, 2021, and is now $9.575 million – $11.665 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale of Deputy Superintendent was $3.394 – $4.031 million per annum as at April 1, 2021, and is now $6.216 million – $7.574 million as at April 2023.

At the leadership levels of the legal profession, the following obtains:

The salary scale for Legal Officer 6 has moved from $4.9 million – $5.9 million as at April 1, 2021, to $10.1 million – $13.6 million as at April 2023 and for Legal Office Officer 5, from $4.1 million – $4.88 million as at April 1, 2021, to $10.1 million – $13.6 million as at April 2023.

At the leadership levels in the nursing profession:

The salary scale has moved from $3.568 million – $4.2 million as at April 1, 2021, to $9.25 million – $10.995 million as at April 2023 and $3.06 million – $3.639 million as at April 1, 2021, to $8.25 million – $9.8 million as at April 2023.

At the leadership levels in the medical profession:

The salary scale for medical doctors at the MO3 level has moved from $3.06 million to $3.6 million as at April 1, 2021, to $8.2 million to $9.8 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for medical doctors at the MO2 level has moved from $2.6 million to $3.1 million as at April 1, 2021, to $7.3 million to $8.7 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for medical doctors at the MO1 level has moved from $2.2 million to $2.7 million as at April 1, 2021, to $6.3 million to $7.5 million as at April 2023.

At the leadership levels in the teaching profession:

The salary scale for principals of the larger tertiary colleges has moved from $4.3 million – $4.9 million as at April 1, 2021, to $10.4 million – $13.3 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for principals of the largest secondary schools has moved from$2.9 million – $3.4 million as at April 1, 2021, to $8.5 million – $10.9 million as at April 1, 2023.

The salary scale for principals of the smallest secondary schools has moved from $2.2 million to $2.6 million as at April 1, 2021, to $5.6 million to $7.2 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for secondary school vice principals has moved from $2.1 million to $2.4 million as at April 1, 2021, o $4.6 million to $5.8 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for principals of the largest primary schools has moved from $2.4 million to $2.8 million as at April 1, 2021, to $7.0 million to $8.9 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for principals of the smallest primary schools has moved from $1.7 million to $2 million as at April 1, 2021, to $5.6 million to $7.2 million as at April 2023.

The salary scale for master teachers has moved from $1.6 million to 1.86 million as at April 1, 2021, to $4 million to $5.1 million as at April 2023.

At the leadership levels in the civil service, the salary scale for permanent secretaries has moved from $7.4 million – $9.26 million as at April 1, 2021, to $15.8 million – $21.2 million as at April 2023.

Clarke argued that qualified individuals would continue to bypass the public sector because of the hitherto low salaries.

The finance minister shared that an analysis conducted by Ernst & Young, who were consultants to the government on the public sector restructuring, found that the senior levels in the public sector were the furthest away from the market.

“This is consistent with anecdotal evidence and has been a significant problem that has cost the country,” Clarke stated.

“If the public sector is unable to retain its leadership, or to attract the most appropriate, experienced, qualified leadership, the entire organisation is put in jeopardy. We have to be able to attract new blood into the leadership levels of the public sector to infuse new ways of thinking, new ideas for the organisation’s own growth, and development. We need to also be able to attract persons to leadership whether these persons are internal to the organisation or external to the organisation,” he said.