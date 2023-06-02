NOT SO COLD CASE: Suspect booked for murders over 5 yrs after offence Loop Jamaica

Twenty-five-year-old Timoy Spence, otherwise called ‘ Jeffery ‘or ‘Shotty’, a labourer of Irwin, St James, was arrested and charged with murder arising from an incident in the parish on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

He was charged with the murder of 44-year-old Andrew Walters, otherwise called ‘Dudu’, a carpenter, and 64-year-old Donavan Johnson, a farmer, both of Tucker, St James.

Reports from the St James police are that Walters was at home when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him.

The men then made their way onto the roadway where they saw and opened gunfire on Johnson who was on the roadside.

Both men succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

The attackers escaped in the community.

Spence was taken into custody on May 19, 2023, during a police-led operation, and a witness statement was recorded on May 20, 2023.

The accused was charged on Thursday, June 1, during a question-and-answer session with investigators

His court date is being finalised.