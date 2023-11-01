Notable 37% growth in operating earnings for Caribbean Cement Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Cement Company Limited, the sole manufacturer of cement in Jamaica, has reported robust operating results for the third quarter of 2023.

During this period, the company generated $7 billion in revenue, marking a substantial 13.4 per cent increase compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022 when the revenue stood at $6.2 billion.

Net income for the third quarter hit $1.9 billion, which is $700 million higher than the corresponding period in 2022. Additionally, earnings per share for the quarter was $2.28, marking an increase of $0.86 compared to the $1.42 reported for the same period in 2022.

Operating earnings for the third quarter of 2023 reached $2.6 billion, which is a noteworthy increase of $700 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This surge in operating earnings can be attributed to the rise in revenue and cost containment.

The increase in operating earnings can primarily be attributed to the revenue surge and the continued realization of benefits stemming from cost containment efforts.

These cost containment measures were initiated to enhance operational efficiency, resulting in the stabilization of operational expenses that were previously elevated due to investments made in maintenance efforts during the first quarter, the company said.

Notably, operating earnings before other income and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 reached $2.8 billion, showcasing growth of 37 per cent compared to the $2 billion reported for the corresponding quarter in 2022. This substantial increase underscores the company’s effective management of its operating costs.

For the first nine months of 2023, the group recorded earnings before taxation of $5.6 billion, which was slightly lower than the $5.8 billion reported in 2022.