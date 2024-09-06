Notable figures inducted into St George’s College Hall of Fame

Notable figures inducted into St George’s College Hall of Fame
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
17 hrs ago – Updated

St George’s College Hall of Fame 2024 inductees receive their plaques during the induction ceremony at S Hotel on Saturday from left to right: Mayberry Chairman and St George’s College Class of ’76 Alumnus Christopher Berry, Professor Trevor Munroe, B. St Michael Hylton and Christopher Chaplin.

Christopher Berry, a distinguished leader in Jamaica’s financial sector and executive chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited, was honoured as one of four illustrious inductees into the St George’s College Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at S Hotel. 

Berry, a proud alumnus from the Class of 1976, was recognised for his exceptional contributions to the business community and his steadfast commitment to the values of St George’s College.

Joining Berry in this year’s Hall of Fame induction were three other remarkable St George’s alumni: Professor Trevor Munroe, a leading academic and advocate for social justice from the Class of 1959;  B. St Michael Hylton, a highly respected legal expert from the Class of 1968; and Christopher Chaplin, a visionary business leader from the Class of 1977. The event was a celebration of their collective achievements and their impact on Jamaican society.

Berry’s induction is particularly significant as it underscores the importance of strong ethical foundations in achieving professional success. His career is a shining example of how the values of integrity, diligence, and community service can lead to lasting impact.

The St George’s College Hall of Fame continues to honour the achievements of its alumni, inspiring current and future students to uphold the school’s proud legacy.

Berry has served as the executive chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited since 1993 after joining the company in 1985 and has been instrumental in shaping the company’s direction and growth. His extensive career in the securities industry, spanning over thirty years. 

Under his leadership, Mayberry has become a leading name in investment banking, known for its innovative strategies and commitment to client success. Berry also serves on the boards of several notable companies, including Apex Health Care Associates Limited, Apex Pharmacy Limited, Lasco Financial Services Limited and Caribbean Producers (Jamaica) Limited.

Reflecting on his induction, Berry stated, “It is an honour to be recognised by St George’s College, an institution that has played such a pivotal role in shaping who I am today. The values and education I received here laid the foundation for my career and personal growth. I am deeply grateful to be part of such an esteemed group of alumni and to contribute to the legacy of St George’s College. I encourage the young men of St George’s to embrace the opportunities before them, to work hard, and to give back to their communities. It is through dedication and service that we can all contribute to a better Jamaica.”

