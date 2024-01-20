‘Nothing personal’ says Cousins regarding plans to replace Purcell Loop Jamaica

“It is nothing personal”.

That is the declaration of the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lothan Cousins, regarding the party’s decision to replace Uphell Purcell as its candidate in the York Town division for the upcoming local government election.

Having been overlooked for the election that is due no later than February 28, Purcell has told the media that he will be running as an independent. He has been replaced by Pastor Anthony Davis.

Purcell will be the second longstanding PNP councillor who will be contesting the polls as an independent after being overlooked by the party. The other is Lawton McKenzie who has been replaced in the Grange Hill division of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

Regarding Purcell, Cousins, in whose constituency the York Town division falls, has defended the decision to replace the veteran councillor who at one time served as deputy mayor of Clarendon, and who has held the seat since 1998.

“The whole decision around replacing councillor Purcell was not a personal decision, it wasn’t made based on personal differences between the party and the councillor,” Cousins insisted during an interview with Loop News.

“We are a political movement, and as a responsible political movement there are certain events that we believe; we ought to test the ground to try and ascertain the impact of that event on our likelihood of being successful”.

The event to which Cousins referred is a leaked viral video of Purcell pleasuring himself. He later admitted that he had recorded the video for a woman.

Cousins said it is “also prudent for us to do the polls and do the soundings”.

He reminded that as the Member of Parliament, he won all four divisions in the constituency by safe margins. The divisions are York Town, Race Course, Toll Gate and Milk River.

The first-term MP also told Loop News that “certainly I would have received a lot of calls and concerns regarding Purcell. And the thing with the current councillor is that his latest transgression (the self-made video) is not his only one”.

Said Cousins:“His transgressions predate that video because there was a point in time in the past when he was evicted (from his rented home for not paying rent) on national TV when he was deputy mayor. Of course when you look at everything and you put it together in the context of what the constituents were indicating, is that every time we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is like this man just comes with something to hold us back”.

Cousins said the leadership of the party would have taken the correct approach to convene several meetings, conduct the polls and soundings “and the people are saying no, (we don’t want Purcell)”.

He said many voters in the division, especially among the middle class, were turned off by the obscene video.

As to Purcell’s decision to run as an independent, Cousins said “It is most unfortunate especially since he served for over 25 years on a PNP ticket.

“If the party has taken a position he has to respect the position of the party. The fact that he’s considering that confirms that the decision taken by the party is the correct one”.