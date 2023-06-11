Novak Djokovic wins French Open to secure record 23rd Grand Slam title Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Novak Djokovic wins French Open to secure record 23rd Grand Slam title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

New World Bank president to visit Jamaica this week on global tour

Novak Djokovic wins French Open to secure record 23rd Grand Slam title

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

Man denied bail after alleged confessions of killing lover

US confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

Newsmaker… Week: Fears of another religious cult rising in MoBay

Meet the LGBTQ activist who challenged Antigua’s anti-sodomy law

Jamaica aims to be among the best in road safety globally – Vaz

St James councillor flays power outages, light wire issues in division

Beloved JDF captain dies in single-vehicle bang-up; tributes flowing

Sunday Jun 11

31?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men’s singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway’s Casper Ruud in three sets, 7-6, (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Djokovic won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic won his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s.

Nadal, a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, missed this year’s tournament because he is injured.

This victory goes alongside the French Open titles earned by Djokovic in 2016 and 2021, making him the only man with at least three from each major event. Since collecting his very first Slam trophy at the 2008 Australian Open, he has accumulated totals of 10 there, seven at Wimbledon and three at the U.S. Open.

Also worth noting: Djokovic is again halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam — winning all four majors in one season — something no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic came close to pulling off that feat in 2021, when he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and made it all the way to the title match at the U.S. Open before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic will resume that monumental pursuit at Wimbledon, which begins on the grass of the All England Club on July 3.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 10, 2023 04:11 PM

Sport

June 8, 2023 07:08 PM

Sport

June 8, 2023 12:22 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

New World Bank president to visit Jamaica this week on global tour

Sport

Novak Djokovic wins French Open to secure record 23rd Grand Slam title

Sport

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

More From

Sport

Jamaican Ackelia Smith wins NCAA long jump gold

See also

Ackelia Smith, a former Edwin Allen High jumper from the University of Texas, clinched the women’s long jump title at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas on Thursday.
Smith, who entered the com

Sport

St Elizabeth dominate Day 1 of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

St Elizabeth made an impressive start on the opening day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, undeterred by cloudy skies and intermittent showers. The team accumulated 44 points after six f

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Body of missing elderly Jamaican woman found in Florida river

Caroline Woolery-Walters, the 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after arriving at an airport in Florida in the United States on Monday, has been found dead.
A statement from the Broward S

Jamaica News

8-y-o girl found with her throat slashed, dies in hospital

The eight-year-old girl who was found with her throat slashed in St Andrew on Thursday has died.
Police said the child identified as Danielle Rowe passed away at the hospital on Saturday morning.

Sport

St Elizabeth secure 4th title at JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championships

The two-day JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships reached an exhilarating climax on Saturday at the National Stadium, as St Elizabeth dethroned three-time consecutive champions, St. Andrew, to

Jamaica News

Search on for 16-year-old female student in St Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 16-year-old Amanda Douglas of Queensborough Drive, St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, June 9.
She is of dark complexion, slim b

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols