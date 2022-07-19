Novalie Perry, friends celebrate golden B-Day in Ja for #SupaNova50 | Loop Jamaica

Carnival in Jamaica may be over for the 2022 season, but for Novalie Indira Perry – who opted for a Carnival-themed B-Day bash – it’s a time to ring in a new milestone: the big 5-0.

Perry is a Brooklyn-based entertainment lawyer and the mother of American singer Justine Skye (short for Skyers).

She is also the daughter of US Ambassador to Jamaica Noah Nickolas “Nick” Perry, the first person born in Jamaica, confirmed by the US Senate to be the Ambassador to Jamaica.

Naturally, Perry, a daughter of Rock soil, tapped Jamaican costume designer Simone Michelle to actualize her birthday wishes with a specially designed costume and invited family and friends to party with her at the Skylark Negril Beach Resort in Negril, Westmoreland.

L: Perry dances to sweet soca music at her birthday party at Skylark Negril Beach Resort in Negril, Westmoreland. R: Justine Skye (R) and her clothing designer friend Raven Tracy took selfies before heading to the party. (Photos: via Instagram)

Skye, who was decked out in matching miSim costumes along with her mom and clothing designer friend Raven Tracy, left this sweet message on her mom’s Instagram feed, wishing her a Happy Birthday, with love.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful forever young mom @supanovaesq! You make 50 look phenomenal. All her friends and family came out to Jamaica to celebrate her and it’s been such a beautiful thing to witness. You are so loved and I hope if there ever was a doubt in life, that you feel it on this day, in this moment! Thank you for being my rock through it all. I LOVE YOU!

It is not clear whether Ambassador Nick Perry was in attendance, but apparent that ‘SupaNova’ is well-connected.

She invited several celebrity friends to party on The Rock, including Married to Medicine reality star Quad Webb Lunceford; Marcello “Cool” Antonio Valenzano, from the record-production and songwriting duo Cool & Dre; model and South Florida realtor Jazzma Kendrick; Def Jam Recordings Executive Vice-President Latrice Burnett, DJ Trauma, and more.

Last May, when Ambassador Perry was sworn in as the US Ambassador to Jamaica, ‘SupaNova’ was by her father’s side along with her brother Nikolas and their mother Joyce.

Nick Perry was born and raised in Jamaica, the fourth of five sons in a family of eleven children. He completed his secondary education at Kingston College, where he attended on a full scholarship.

He worked for the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union before departing for the United States in the summer of 1971.

He was confirmed by the US Senate to be the Ambassador to Jamaica on March 10 and is the first person born in Jamaica to hold this position.