November is ‘PCA’ month, these are myths + facts about prevention, aid | Loop Jamaica

The pancreatic cancer community comes together this month to raise essential funds and awareness, mourn loved ones who have passed from pancreatic cancer, and honour those who are living with or beyond the disease.

PCAM is an acronym for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and the sole intent of the organisers this month is to bring together all the pancreatic cancer charities and groups from around the world into one team.

A cohesive, dedicated, and industrious multinational team with the goal of changing the future for pancreatic cancer patients.

Pancreatic cancer screening should begin at the age of 50 or ten years before the age of the youngest affected family member.

People with pathogenic mutations in the CDKN2A and PRSS1 genes should start screening for pancreatic cancer at the age of 40, while people with PJS should start screening at the age of 35.

Here is a list of symptoms to watch for that will assist you in making an informed decision to be tested

1 Backache or Tummy pain

2 Unexplained weight loss or loss in appetite

3 Jaundice (yellowing of the skin, eyes, and itch skin)

4 Changes in bowel habits

5 Indigestion

6 Feeling tired and having no energy

Myths and facts about Pancreatic Cancer from cancer support

Facts

1 Pancreatic cancer becomes more frequent as people get older, and males are somewhat more likely than women to contract it.

Based on 2010-2014 data, the annual rate of new cases of pancreas cancer was 12.5 per 100,000 men and women.

2 Lifetime Cancer Risk: According to 2016-2018 estimates, around 1.7 per cent of men and women will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at some point in their lives.

3 Pancreatic cancer is a prominent cause of cancer death, owing to the lack of early detection techniques to detect the disease when surgical excision of the tumour is still viable.

Myths

1 Pancreatic cancer is not always deadly — (Pancreatic cancer isn’t necessarily fatal; in fact, it’s rarely fatal. Early detection, as with other types of cancer, is critical for successful treatment.)

2 Pancreatic cancer screening tests are available and common — (Pancreatic cancer screening tests are unfortunately not routinely performed. Experts have yet to devise a simple and accurate method of detecting pancreatic cancer.)

3 You should avoid physical contact with others during radiation therapy — (Radiation used to treat pancreatic cancer does not stay in the body for long.

How can Yoga help according to Sherece Cowan

We offer a space for life transformation through light and love in action at Studio of Light (SOL) in Kingston.

Embracing and respecting the body, mind, and spirit leads to optimal wellness. Health and self-realisation are internalised beacons of love, authenticity, and harmony.

We believe that to have complete control over your health and wellness, you must be tested for things that may have an impact on it.

Restorative positions in yoga can assist to reduce some of the stress by taking the body out of fight or flight mode and allowing it to heal internally.

Some techniques to attempt are listed below; carry on like this for four to eight rounds.

1 In Shavasana, do equal-timed inhales and exhales to activate the nervous system and induce relaxation through the breath, for example, inhale 1, 2, 3, 4… exhale 1, 2, 3, 4.

2 Leaning against the wall, swing your legs up the side of a low bed or chair, or over the edge of a low bed or chair.

3 Lie down for 5-10 minutes to encourage lymphatic drainage.

By Nicolette Peterkin