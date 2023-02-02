Now Open: ‘The Greens’ at AC Hotel, Kingston Loop Jamaica

Guests of the AC Hotel Kingston and other specially invited guests were treated to a poolside soiree at the newly appointed and newly renovated AC lounge, aptly dubbed ‘The Greens’.

The area, which is an extension of the pool bar and lounge, has been under construction for some time but is revealed in time for Valentine’s Day and other upcoming festivities.

DJ Courtney dropped the beats for the affair as guests ‘drank in’ the ambience. The space was carpeted in green grass, ferns cascading down the walls, and minimalist, weather-resistant furniture tied the space together in an industrial-chic style synonymous with AC’s cosmopolitan brand.

AC Hotel Kingston Restaurant Manager Shanique Dixon hinted that the area will be perfect for a variety of events, among many other specially curated gatherings.

“This is an extension of our lounge and restaurant. It is a multi-functional space for dining and events: weddings, birthdays, baby showers, and so much more,” Dixon noted.

Team members from Hennessy, the Caribbean’s leading cognac, handled the bar and added some pizzazz to the space with grand d?cor details.

Loop Lifestyle checks in.