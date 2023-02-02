NRSC optimistic new rules will reduce road fatalities Loop Jamaica

On the first day of implementation of new rules governing the use of the nation’s roads, Vice Chairman, National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Dr Lucien Jones, is expressing optimism that the measures will have a positive impact on the behaviour of road users, thereby reducing injuries and deaths.

The new Road Traffic Act, 2018 and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2022 took effect Wednesday. The legislative measures aim to better regulate and promote the safe use of Jamaica’s roadways.

Last year, a total of 487 people died on the nation’s roads.

In a recent interview with JIS News, Jones said it is hoped that the provisions will, over time, curb indiscipline and assist in reducing fatalities on the nation’s roads.

He noted that road fatalities represent the second leading cause of violent deaths in the country.

“In the short term, we believe that coupled with the new ticketing system, the measures will move the country towards more behavioural change, that people will be much more careful when they drive on the road because they know that two things will happen if they continue to break the rules.

“One is that they will incur heavy fines and, two, they will accumulate demerit points, which can result in the suspension of their licence and, therefore, affect their livelihood,” he said.

“So, if we can get people who are using the road to begin to appreciate the dangers that present themselves, they would be much more likely to buckle up, both front and rear, and also to wear a helmet whenever they drive a motorcycle – both the driver and the pillion rider,” he said.

Jones said that a critical aspect of the legislative measures is that they seek to encourage motorists to operate at a safe speed, which allows time and distance to take the necessary action to avoid a collision.

“The matter of safe speed requires some priority attention because the research done across the world shows that a reduction of five per cent average speed can result in a decrease in 30 per cent of fatalities in a country, so this matter of safe speed is a very important issue,” he said.

“This matter of producing safe road users cannot happen overnight but… the matter of safe speed is of primary importance as far as we are concerned,” he added.

Highlighting other aspects of the Road Safety Act, Jones pointed to the graduated licensing system, which aims to provide new drivers with driving experience and skills gradually over time in low-risk environments.

“When you get your licence, there is a process by which you can become fully licensed within a year and enjoy the privileges that other older drivers enjoy. So, for example, during the first year, you are not allowed to have any alcohol in your body whatsoever. There is a limit now for older drivers but for the young drivers, during the first year, they are not allowed to have any,” he pointed out.

Jones said the legislation also addresses distractive driving, which is a significant cause of fatalities across the world.

“So, one of the new provisions of the new Road Traffic Act is that you will not be able to use your cell phone unless you have an instrument which is hands-free. So, whether it is Bluetooth in your car or it’s attached to your phone, you can’t have the instrument in your hand. If you are caught with the instrument in your hand using it, there is going to be a penalty attached to that,” he pointed out.

The new road rules also cover a demerit system, outstanding traffic tickets, learner’s permit, new code governing the thread depth of tyres, and strengthening of the Island Traffic Authority to suspend and revoke driver’s licences, among others.

The National Road Safety Council was established in 1993 as a non-profit organisation by public and private sector interest groups.

JIS News