NSWMA to get new garbage trucks by yearend | Loop Jamaica

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is to receive new garbage trucks before the end of the year, to improve waste collection in communities across the island.

Executive Director of the agency, Audley Gordon, said the procurement process “has just been completed” and “we are now in the phase of ordering the trucks”.

He noted that the manufacturing process could take three to four months, after which the trucks will be shipped to the island.

“So, we are talking about another six weeks to two months. If… everything goes according to plan, we could have the trucks by the back end of November to December,” he said.

Gordon said acquisition of the vehicles will place the NSWMA “in a far better position to treat with some of the problems that you have been having.

“We don’t want to see garbage at your gate; we want to come for the garbage. The teams at the various regional offices… are working assiduously (with) what they have… but better days are coming,” he assured.

The NSWMA head was addressing the opening ceremony for National Environmental Awareness Week and World Ocean’s Day activities at Fisherman’s Beach in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday (June 8).

The objective of the event, organised by the NWSMA, was to educate fisher folks, students and the general public about proper solid waste disposal practices, while also sensitising them about the dangers of poor solid waste management on their livelihoods and marine life.

The day’s activities included a beach clean-up, repainting of the murals at Fisherman’s Beach, fish- cooking demonstrations, a lunch-hour concert, and the unveiling of a recycling bin.

National Environmental Awareness Week 2022 was observed from June 1 to 8 under the theme ‘Only One Earth’.