Nuclear Noon to scorch rivals at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Run off his legs by EMPEROROFTHECARS, who set cracking splits of 23.3, 46.4, 58.2 and 1:11.4 in the Ash Wednesday Trophy, NUCLEAR NOON has no such speed terror in Sunday’s Millard Ziadie Memorial going five and a half furlongs at Caymanas Park.

Cutting back in distance will also suit NUCLEAR NOON, who placed second to in-form YELLOWSTONE on January 29, challenging the in-form runner throughout the stretch run, before losing by a length and a half behind 1:07.2 in the George HoSang Trophy at five and a half furlongs.

Still on the rebound after an eight-month lay-up caused him to miss most of last year, NUCLEAR NOON also allowed EMPEROROFTHECATS eight pounds, resulting in MONEY MONSTER closing to claim second spot.

MONEY MONSTER’s previous run was a fair third behind improved I’VE GOT MAGIC and BLUE VINYL in mid-December.

EAGLE ONE appears to be NUCLEAR NOON’s sole speed threat. However, EAGLE ONE was circled by NUCLEAR NOON coming off the home turn of the Ash Wednesday Trophy.

Tackling familiar foes such as BIG BIG DADDY, TAURUS BOY and EAGLE ONE, who he had behind him last time out in the Ash Wednesday Trophy, NUCLEAR NOON should get the better of his eight rivals with Tevin Foster aboard for Anthony Nunes.

The Millard Ziadie Memorial is the eighth of nine races scheduled.

First post is 12:15 p.m.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Race 1 – 800m St

Storming (8)

Race 2 -1400m

Babylike (3)

—-Race 3 – 1500m

Mine That Cat (1)

Race 4 – 1300m

Six Avenue (2)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Muzzo (6)

Race 6 – 1300m

XY Soul (16)

Race 7 -1400m

Letters In Gold (1)

Race 8 – 1100m

Nuclear Noon (8)

Race 9 – 1000m St

Rose Apple (12)

