Nuggets’ Jokic stuns Warriors with 40-footer; Bucks overcome Spurs Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Nuggets’ Jokic stuns Warriors with 40-footer; Bucks overcome Spurs Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Spanish Town

Argument between cabbie and passenger leads to arson

Cedella Marley quits as Global Ambassador for the Reggae Girlz

What’s Cooking? LASCO Sweet Chili Mackerel Cakes

Pistorius freed after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend’s murder

Nuggets’ Jokic stuns Warriors with 40-footer; Bucks overcome Spurs

Beenie Man puts a ring on Camille’s finger, says he found his forever

Mother and 3-year-old daughter gone missing in Spanish Town

Shotgun found ‘cooling out’ under a fridge in Rockfort

‘Biggs’ wanted for machete attack on ex-lover in Mandeville

Friday Jan 05

24°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) hits a 3-pointer over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney to give the Nuggets the win in an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Loren Elliott).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night in the NBA after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline.

The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver, and Jamal Murray had 25. Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

BUCKS 125, SPURS 121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and Milwaukee Bucks overcame an big night by Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34.

Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait.

Damian Lillard had 25 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 3, 2024 10:41 AM

Sport

December 30, 2023 11:02 AM

Sport

December 29, 2023 10:32 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Spanish Town

Jamaica News

Argument between cabbie and passenger leads to arson

Sport

Cedella Marley quits as Global Ambassador for the Reggae Girlz

More From

Entertainment

Beenie Man puts a ring on Camille’s finger, says he found his forever

See also

The ‘Girls Dem Sugar’, dancehall star Beenie Man, has found his “forever” in his partner Camille, the entertainer announced on social media Thursday night.
The recording artiste, who is known for l

Jamaica News

Mother and 3-year-old daughter gone missing in Spanish Town

Forty-three-year-old Mellisa Mitchell and her three-year-old daughter Nikanora Mitchell, both of Queensborough Terrace, Golden Acres in Spanish Town, St Catherine, have been missing since Monday, Janu

Jamaica News

Popcaan slapped with five charges for ‘Unruly Fest’ incident

Dancehall artiste ‘Popcaan’, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, was slapped with five charges on Thursday, January 4.
Sutherland attended the Area 5 Police Headquarters in Kingston, where he wa

World News

US judge attacked by defendant during sentencing

A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped both a defense table and the judge’s bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court offici

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 6 females, boy booked for beating of 14-y-o Clarendon girl

Six females, including three teenagers, along with a teen boy, have all been charged with the brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl along Allan Street in Denbigh, Clarendon last Saturday.
The accuse

Sport

Pistorius freed after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend’s murder

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole early Friday morning and was believed to be at his uncle’s mansion after authorities secretly

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols