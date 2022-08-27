Nurse from St Thomas reported missing Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Crystal Cruise, nurse of Stony Gut, Morant Bay in St Thomas has been missing since Friday, August 26. She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 8:00 am, Cruise was last seen in Portmore

Parkway, Bridgeport, St. Catherine. Her mode of dress at the time she disappeared is a sports bra and shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crystal Cruise is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Crystal Cruise was available at the time of this publication.

