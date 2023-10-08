Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash Loop Jamaica

A nurse died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released but a source at the scene of the crash claims she is of a St Ann address.

Reports are that the crash occurred about 4pm between a Toyota Altis motor car, driven by the nurse, and a truck on the main road.

She reportedly died on the spot.

It is not clear at this time if any other individual was hurt in the accident.