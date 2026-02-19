NWA introduces multi-million-dollar video detection system to ease traffic and improve road safety





In a strategic move to boost the management of traffic along major corridors islandwide, the National Works Agency, (NWA) is rolling out a multi-million-dollar video detection system.

It comes as the NWA modernises its traffic management protocol to make its system more responsive and efficient.

The NWA explains that signalised intersections are currently fitted with electro-magnetic fields, that once triggered, allow vehicles to be regulated based on set timings.

It argues that the fields are thin wires, that are embedded in the asphalt but are often damaged by works undertaken by utility companies or wear-and-tear relating to potholes.

It says these occurrences then make the operations of the system in-efficient and in-effective often resulting in poor congestion management.

The NWA says the new system will see cameras being placed strategically above the corridors to detect traffic patterns thereby making it easier to regulate traffic flows.

It adds that the new approach will minimize the likelihood of third-party damage as well as reducing wear-and-tear on the equipment.

The current phase of the video detection system sees critical intersections along Washington Boulevard, Constant Spring Road and Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston being targeted.

Works will also be done in New Kingston and along Waterloo Road in the Corporate Area.

The NWA says the system should see greater benefits to road users as it relates to road safety.