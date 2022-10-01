NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue Loop Jamaica

As the rains continue across the island, the National Works Agency is urging people to be vigilant when using the roads, especially where corridors are susceptible to flooding and landslides.

In a release on Friday evening, NWA advised of several roads in Trelawny, St Catherine, and St Andrew that had been impacted by flooding, breakaways, and landslides.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said Friday that parish teams had been mobilised to respond where possible.

On Friday, NWA had advised urged road users to avoid some corridors and proceed with caution on others.

In Trelawny, it urged the public to avoid the Wakefield to Bunkers Hill main road due to flooding in the vicinity of Unity Primary School. The road from Falmouth to Springvale, near Granville, was also flooded, and operators of small vehicles were told to avoid that area.

“A breakaway that recently occurred along the Wire Fence to Albert Town main road, in the vicinity of the Stettin Health Centre, has worsened,” NWA also said, as it urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when using that corridor.

In St Catherine, the agency reported that a section of St John’s Road had again been flooded. And in St Andrew, it said the road from Stony Hill to Toms River was impacted by a landslide in the Golden Spring area.

“The landslide has reduced the road to single-lane traffic,” NWA said.

Shaw urged people to be vigilant while using the corridors across the island.