NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table

She’s My Destiny for I’msatisfied Trophy

NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue

EduCom Credit Union awards scholarships valued at $3.56 million

‘Deliverymen’ worried; gunman acting as bearer robs woman

Brandon King leads Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Dozens dead from Ian, one of the strongest, costliest US storms

Cops get boost in efforts to fight crime; 59 new vehicles handed over

Flash flood warning in effect for some parishes, says Met Service

MLSS mounts relief efforts targeting communities affected by TS Ian

Saturday Oct 01

26?C
Jamaica News

…especially on corridors susceptible to flooding, landslides

Loop News

31 minutes ago

An image shared by the National Works Agency on September 26, 2022, showing a section of the Wire Fence to Warsop road in Trelawny, that had been impacted by a landslide. (Photo: Twitter/NWA)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As the rains continue across the island, the National Works Agency is urging people to be vigilant when using the roads, especially where corridors are susceptible to flooding and landslides.

In a release on Friday evening, NWA advised of several roads in Trelawny, St Catherine, and St Andrew that had been impacted by flooding, breakaways, and landslides.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said Friday that parish teams had been mobilised to respond where possible.

On Friday, NWA had advised urged road users to avoid some corridors and proceed with caution on others.

In Trelawny, it urged the public to avoid the Wakefield to Bunkers Hill main road due to flooding in the vicinity of Unity Primary School. The road from Falmouth to Springvale, near Granville, was also flooded, and operators of small vehicles were told to avoid that area.

“A breakaway that recently occurred along the Wire Fence to Albert Town main road, in the vicinity of the Stettin Health Centre, has worsened,” NWA also said, as it urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when using that corridor.

In St Catherine, the agency reported that a section of St John’s Road had again been flooded. And in St Andrew, it said the road from Stony Hill to Toms River was impacted by a landslide in the Golden Spring area.

“The landslide has reduced the road to single-lane traffic,” NWA said.

Shaw urged people to be vigilant while using the corridors across the island.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table

Sport

She’s My Destiny for I’msatisfied Trophy

Jamaica News

NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue

More From

Jamaica News

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

See also

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

Jamaica News

Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’

Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan

Jamaica News

A plea for blood donations for former Senator Delano Franklyn

A plea has gone out for Jamaicans to donate blood for former People’s National Party (PNP) Senator, Delano Franklyn, who is hospitalised at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), reportedl

Jamaica News

Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.
The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a pa

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols