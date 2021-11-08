NWA working to clear roads after flooding in MoBay | Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has mobilised teams to clear several roads across the parish of St James following torrential rainfall overnight, which caused flooding and impacted several roads.

Community relations officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, said in a release that sections of the Barnett to Adelphi corridor as well the Montego Bay to Great River main road in the vicinity of the Unity Hall community in St James, have been blocked by “washed down debris and fallen trees”.

Ricketts said work teams are currently engaged in efforts to have the affected roads cleared.

A section of Orange Street, in the vicinity of Cornwall College and Mount Alvernia High School, was also inundated on Monday morning. The St James Fire Department had to assist members of the Jamaica Defence Force whose vehicle was trapped in a large body of water on Orange Street.

In the meantime, the NWA said its team is conducting the damage assessment and formulating the appropriate remedial action. It is also monitoring the situation as the parish continues to be impacted by heavy rainfall, the release said.