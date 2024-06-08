NWC eases water restrictions for Corporate Area customers Loop Jamaica

The National Water Commission is reporting that water supply regulations that were imposed as a result of drought conditions especially for customers served by the Hermitage Dam in St Andrew has been lifted.

The company said the move comes in effect with storage levels improving at the Hermitage Dam following recent heavy rains.

NWC in a post on its social media site said Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant will now be able to enjoy 24-hour water supply, starting Saturday.

As at Friday, storage levels at the Hermitage Dam in St Andrew stood at 90.3 per cent.

“The rise in inflows from an increase in rainfall in recent days has allowed the NWC to relax water supply regulations that were implemented on April 22, as a result of drought conditions,” the post stated.

The restriction will be lifted for all areas served by the Hermitage/Constant Spring system, including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Waltham Park Road, Half Way Tree, Crossroads, Constant Spring Road, Dunrobin Avenue, among others.

While inflows have increased, customers are being reminded to conserve where possible.