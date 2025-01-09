NWC reports water disruption in some West Rural St Andrew communities

Customers of the National Water Commission (NWC) in Cavaliers and environs in West Rural St Andrew are experiencing a disruption of their regular water supply due to mechanical problem at the facility, the National Water Commission had indicated.

In a release on Wednesday, the commission said as soon as an assessment of the situation is completed, the affected customers are to be informed of the restoration date.

The areas affected are Cavaliers, Saint Christopher, Curk Hill, Burnt Shop Road, Lacy, Pinto, Golden Hill and Essex Hall.

The NWC has expressed regret at the development and the inconvenience caused, and urged patience and understanding from the affected customers.