NWC speaks out on video showing men skating in a water facility

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is aware of a video being circulated in which a group of individuals directed comments toward the NWC before skating across a waterway.

“The company wishes to advise the public that the location highlighted in the video is not a NWC facility,” the company said in a release.

“Additionally, the water supply utility wishes to share a general update on the measures normally taken to secure and treat water distributed to the public.

• Water from river sources is normally harnessed near the river head or via a separate channel that leads to the NWC plant, the release outlined.

River sources only form one third of sources used by the NWC. The majority of the sources are wells and springs, which are usually designated solely for the NWC, it added.

• The NWC also collects samples of raw water at a number of large river sources before the water enters its treatment facility. This is a precautionary measure to safeguard the quality of the water – even before treatment commences.

• Water is then treated and delivered to customers in keeping with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

• Daily samples are collected, tested and monitored from all water supply facilities to ensure these standards are maintained for the public’s health and safety.

The NWC moved to assure the public that its staff and security teams work tirelessly to monitor and protect the sources and treatment plants that are used to deliver this vital resource to Jamaicans for everyday livelihood and business, the release said.

