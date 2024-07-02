NWC to adjust regulated water schedules as Hurricane Beryl approaches


The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News


The National Water Commission (NWC) will be adjusting regulated water schedules to facilitate storage in preparation for the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

“[We will have to] change water supply schedules to make sure that Jamaicans all have a chance to fill their tanks and [other] storage [containers] in the [event] that the storm does come and does affect us, particularly negatively. So citizens are to look out for those notifications from the NWC,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda.

He was speaking during a meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council (NDRMC) on Monday at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in Kingston.

Minister Samuda is encouraging members of the public to store water.

“Over the next 36 hours, we will be ensuring that every community is indeed served, so that they are able to fill and prepare properly for any water disruptions,” he advised.

The NWC will also be providing trucked water to compensate for any disruptions.

“We will be coordinating very closely with [Local Government and Community Development] Minister Desmond McKenzie and the Municipalities to ensure that every truck in Jamaica is filled on Tuesday night (July 2), so that immediately after any storm or any disruption, they’re immediately able to go into communities and start the process of supporting critical infrastructure first, as well as households,” Senator Samuda said.

