NWC to Relocate Trelawny commercial office to Falmouth Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

The National Water Commission is advising that it will be relocating its Trelawny Commercial Office from the Martha Brae compound to a new location at Shop # 5 Champion Plaza in the town of Falmouth, Trelawny.

Starting January 29, customers will have greater ease of access to the NWC’s in-store services without the hassle of traversing across town to the Martha Brae facility.

The new store will also feature the introduction of a Remote Pay kiosk facility which has no service charge for bill payment and other transactions.

Additionally, the new location will boast larger space for customer interviews, water supply applications, and various bill queries complemented by ample parking options in a central location.

Regular business hours will be maintained at the existing location at the Martha Brae facility until Friday, January 26, 2024.

The NWC looks forward to serving you from its new location.

National Water Commission… serving you in so many ways.

