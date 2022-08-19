NY officials laud Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at event’s 10th staging

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has been endorsed by New York state officials for its significant contributions to culture and diversity.

This endorsement came in the form of two proclamations at the 10th annual staging of the festival which was hosted by GK Foods USA in New York on July 31, 2022.

This year’s festival saw over 15,000 patrons turning out to the Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York, to indulge in rich Jamaican heritage through food, music, fashion, and games.

The proclamations, which are official declarations made by mayors and governors for historical, cultural, and civic celebrations of city and state-wide impact, were received from New York Mayor Eric Adams, and New York State Senator Leroy Comrie.

Mayor Adams commended GK Foods USA for the annual event which shares Jamaica’s rich heritage with people from all backgrounds and exemplifies New York’s multiculturalism and resiliency.

He also acknowledged the 100th anniversary of the GraceKennedy Group, which is being celebrated this year, and lauded the value the company continues to add to life in New York by providing quality Jamaican food.

Derrick Reckord, president and CEO of GK Foods USA, said that GraceKennedy has been delighted to sponsor the festival by way of the popular Grace brand, since its inception in 2010.

“We are proud of the association with such an event that brings recognition to the food and culture of Jamaica to the world,” Reckord said.

“As the GraceKennedy Group celebrates its 100th year,” he continued, “and Jamaicans everywhere celebrate the country’s 60th year of independence, it was thrilling to see over 15,000 people coming out to enjoy the flavour of real Jamaican jerk from Grace, as well as other aspects of the culture…”

Kimberly Lue Lim, GraceKennedy Foods global category manager, who participated in the event, commented on the growth of the annual fest, noting that it has become one of the most anticipated and culturally significant events for Jamaicans living in the diaspora.

“Jamaican and Caribbean nationals, as well as foreigners who adore our culture, look forward to this festival each year, and we are proud to have grown from strength to strength over the last 10 stagings,” she said.

“This year is extremely special to us as we celebrate not only the festival’s 10-year milestone and [two] major proclamations from New York state officials, but also the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Group,” Lue Lim proudly noted.

This year, festival-goers enjoyed scintillating performances from popular dancehall and reggae artists such as Laa Lee, Protoje, Lila Ik?, Nadine Sutherland, Spragga Benz, Romain Virgo and Christopher Martin.

The Grace Culinary Pavilion featured over 30 Caribbean restaurants and food vendors, who prepared jerk-themed dishes, infused with the flavours of Grace Jamaican Jerk Seasoning.

Celebrity chefs competed for the coveted “Dutch Pot Trophy” while other influencers competed in a Jerk cook-off game.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a partnership between GK Foods USA and the event organisers, Jamaican Jerk Festival NY LLC, in association with VP Records.